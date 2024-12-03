The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra celebrates the season with a side-by-side concert

The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra presents its Holiday Celebration with a Side-by-Side concert along with the Cayuga Chamber Orchestra Youth Orchestra on Saturday, December 14 at 3pm in Ford Hall on the Ithaca College campus. We hear from both conductors, Grant Cooper and Kirsten Marshall, about rehearsing separately, and then putting the two ensembles together, and the excitement, especially from the Youth Orchestra about getting to play next to professional adult musicians.