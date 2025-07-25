New candidate joins race for Vestal Town Council

Broome County union leader Matthew Padbury is running for a seat on the Vestal Town Board.

Padbury, a Democrat, said if elected, his priorities include greater government transparency, better treatment of town employees, and controlling taxes.

He is president of Local 1883 of American Federation Of State County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME), the union that represents local and state government employees. Padbury works for Broome County.

Padbury will formally announce his run Friday July 25 at Arnold Park in Vestal.

The Vestal Town Board has four members. Democrat Suzanne Messina is running for reelection.

Republican Councilman Stephen Donnelly resigned in March and the two other board members are not up for reelection this year.

Election Day is November 4.