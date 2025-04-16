© 2025 WSKG

Tri-Cities Opera presents Verdi's "Rigoletto"

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published April 16, 2025 at 11:11 AM EDT

Tri-Cities Opera brings Giuseppe Verdi's opera Rigoletto to the Broome County Forum on Sunday, April 27th at 3pm. Conductor Giovanni Reggioli tells us how passionate Verdi was about turning this controversial play by Victor Hugo into an opera, and the battles he had with the censors in Venice, and about how revolutionary it was to throw out the old customs of opera while producing unforgettable tunes. General Director John Rozzoni also joins us to talk about the cast which includes audience favorite Timothy LeFebvre in the title role.

Bill Snyder
