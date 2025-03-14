Thank you for everyone who participated in the Be My Neighbor Day event. Revisit the experience in the gallery below:

WSKG invites you to join us for our first annual Be My Neighbor Day event! This special community celebration will bring families together to learn about kindness, giving back, and the incredible organizations that make our neighborhood a better place.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Location: WSKG, 601 Gates Road, Vestal, NY

VENDORS INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

Office of Senator Lea Webb



Email Address:



leawebb@nysenate.gov



Senator Lea Webb, a Southern Tier native and first-generation graduate of SUNY Broome and Binghamton University, was elected to the New York State Senate in 2022, representing the 52nd district. A former Binghamton City Council member and educator at Binghamton University, she now chairs the Senate Women’s Issues Committee and serves on several others. She’s passed legislation supporting BIPOC women and girls, nonprofit carshares, and banning CO2 fracking, while championing equal pay, climate action, and small business development. A lifelong community organizer and national trainer with Vote Run Lead, she’s been recognized for her leadership and remains a strong advocate for education, local economic growth, and working families.Email Address:

Nick Sorrenti and Maine Endwell Seniors



Sign up for haircuts: Click Here We are a high school based barber program, educating and certifying high school seniors with their New York State master barber certification. In this program each student will complete the required 500 hours, while also taking part in community based opportunities to offer free haircuts to families in need!

Family Enrichment



Family Enrichment Network

Child Care Resource Center

24 Cherry Street

Johnson City, NY 13790



www.familyenrichment.org

(607) 723-8313 Ext. 829

1-800-281-8741



referrals@familyenrichment.org

United Way (Healthy Lifestyles Coalition) The Lee Barta Community Center brings together neighbors to make the North and East Sides of Binghamton a healthier place!



We are also the home of the Fresh Cycles program. We collaborate with residents and partners to hold cooking classes, physical activity events, community clean-ups and more!



We can be reached at 607 238-1005. You can also find and follow us on Facebook at Healthy Lifestyles Coalition.





Broome County Office of Emergency Services Broome County Office of Emergency Services has 6 divisions that support public safety throughout the whole community. Our main goal for families is keeping them safe and getting them prepared!



You can contact our office at eoc_response@broomecountyny.gov or 607-778-1183.





The Broome County Council of Churches The Broome County Council of Churches (BCCC) is a non-profit that is dedicated to serving the community through the arms of our wide-ranging programs. CHOW (the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse) works to combat food insecurity in Broome County, servicing over 120 pantries & meal sites. FIAV (Faith in Action Volunteers) mobilizes a network of volunteers to accommodate the needs of our older adults in the county. GGG (Greater Good Grocery) is a non-profit grocery store that was opened in a 20-year old food desert on the Northside of Binghamton. Our Jail Ministry & Hospital Ministry supports incarcerated & hospitalized individuals and their families. They provide pastoral services to these clients.



Mission Statement: Connecting compassion with needs; inspiring growth with dignity.



CCE-BC's UNITY Program 4-H UNITY Teen Leaders serve as community change agents, leading initiatives that address critical USDA/NIFA goals and drive meaningful improvements in their communities. Through hands-on projects, they develop leadership skills, promote positive change, and strengthen community connections.



To enhance their knowledge and effectiveness, expert "visiting professors"—leaders in various fields, provide specialized education. These sessions offer valuable insights into community development, policy, and social change, equipping teens with the tools and confidence to advocate for a better future. By combining education with action, 4-H UNITY empowers youth to create lasting impact in their communities.





YWCA of Binghamton The YWCA of Binghamton is committed to empowering women and families by offering a range of programs that support health, education, and economic well-being. Through our ENCOREplus program, we provide breast cancer prevention, screening, and patient navigation services to thousands of women, helping them access life-saving screenings and care. We also engage in community outreach and education on women’s health and wellness. Our upcoming Intergenerational Campus Project will serve as a hub for family-centered services, supporting people of all ages with the resources they need to thrive. At the YWCA, we aim to inspire positive change, strengthen communities, and create opportunities for individuals to lead healthier, more empowered lives.

Broome Tioga NAACP Our mission is Civil rights for all, we envision an inclusive community rooted in liberation where all persons can exercise their civil and human rights without discrimination. Our work is rooted in racial equity, civic engagement, and advocacy for all marginalized people.



Contact us at:



BTNAACP@gmail.com



BTNAACP.org



607 444-1188





Skin Sparkles Glitter Tattoos A dedicated mother of two boys and a Binghamton University graduate with a Bachelor's degree in Studio Art, offering a range of creative services throughout Broome and Tioga counties. Specializing in face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon animals, yard signs, and engaging painting and craft classes.

Hair by Megan - Salon Kraze With over 13 years of experience, Megan is a skilled hairstylist dedicated to creating beautiful, personalized looks for her clients. She specializes in custom color, Brazilian Blowouts, hand-tied extensions, and tailored haircuts designed to complement each individual’s unique style.

Broome County Sheriff's Office Founded in 1806, the Broome County Sheriff's Office serves approximately 197,000 residents across 850 square miles in south-central New York. It provides law enforcement, corrections, civil services, and community policing. Key divisions include Patrol, Detectives, Corrections, Civil, Identification, Training, Records, and Business Operations. The office is dedicated to public safety, investigation, and community engagement.



Emergency Dial 911



Non-Emergency Phone: 607-778-1911

Broome County Health Department



Health Department

225 Front Street

Binghamton, NY 13905



PHONE: 607.778.3930

FAX: 607.778.2838

Broome County Parks, Recreation & Youth Services The Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services mission is to provide diverse year-round leisure activities, recreational facilities and programs that enhances the quality of life for Broome County Residents and visitors alike and preserves it for future generations. We oversee and maintain Nathaniel Cole Park, Dorchester Park, Greenwood Park, Grippen Park, Roundtop Picnic Area, Hawkins Pond Nature Area, Otsiningo Park, Forget Me Not Memorial Garden and Greenlight Network Grand Slam Park.







Our park systems provide diverse, year-round recreational and leisure opportunities for over 2 million visitors a year. Visitors enjoy the special events, sand beaches, picnic areas, picnic shelters, play structures, family campground, boating, courts, fields, ice skating, miles of trails for walking, hiking, biking, cross-country skiing and much more.



Contact Information: Call 607-778-2193; www.gobroomecounty.com/parks ; Facebook @BROOMECOUNTYPARKS





The Ross Park Zoo Ross Park Zoo is America's 5th oldest zoo, celebrating its 150th year in 2025! Our mission is to empower an inclusive conservation community through nature-based play and learning that sparks empathy and action on behalf of wildlife and wild places. The zoo is a 1-mile loop of paved path that includes a lovely nature walk along the Wolf Woods. We are home to some truly unique animals such as the Binturong (bearcat), red pandas, Pallas's cats, and so many more! We offer birthday parties and conservation-focused education programs year-round. Starting in 2023, the zoo now operates 363 days a year (closed Christmas and Thanksgiving), so come visit us anytime!



To learn more, contact us at info@rossparkzoo.org or call (607) 724 - 5461.

NoMa Community Center The NoMa Community Center is a hub for learning, collaboration, and neighborhood growth. Founded in 2018 as an offshoot of Safe Streets, it fosters a tight-knit, engaged community by bridging residents, businesses, and local organizations. Located on Binghamton’s West Side, NoMa partners with over 10 agencies to provide resources, events, and programs that support a vibrant and connected neighborhood.

Good Neighbors Good Neighbors is a local volunteer nonprofit food recovery organization. Building relationships with pantries and other organizations to distribute food that would otherwise go to waste.



Krista Bunzey

Director NY

607-444-2448



BC SAFE



community. We envision a community where mental wellness is openly discussed, stigma is eliminated, and everyone feels supported in seeking help. Through collective efforts, we aim to inspire hope, build resilience, and ultimately reduce suicide in Broome County.



For more information, please contact BC SAFE @ 607-778-2351



Vestal Fire Department The Town of Vestal, located in the southwest corner of Broome County, is served by the all-volunteer Vestal Volunteer Fire Department, which has been protecting the community since 1921. Covering 52.5 square miles, the department serves over 28,000 residents and thousands of visitors, responding to fires and emergencies across a mix of residential, commercial, and industrial areas, including SUNY-Binghamton and the Binghamton-Johnson City Joint Sewage Treatment Plant. With four strategically located fire stations staffed by 136 members, the department is dedicated to ensuring safety throughout the town.

Crime Victims Assistance Center Crime Victims Assistance Center (or CVAC) is a unique resource which offers a safe & welcoming environment for those who have been a victim of or affected by crime. Our counselors and advocates provide free, trauma-informed supportive services with compassion to survivors. CVAC is also home of the Child Advocacy Center (or CAC) which aims to begin the healing process for child victims of abuse in a safe and warm environment.



For resources, please contact our main office at (607)723-3200 during business hours. Additionally for 24/7 crisis counseling please contact (607)722-4256 anytime!





Broome County Health Department - Lead Poisoning Prevention The Broome County Health Department provides essential services to prevent childhood lead poisoning and support immunization efforts. Through its Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention and Immunization Action Plan grants, the department offers education, outreach, and technical assistance to healthcare providers, families, and community organizations.



Available services include free home safety assessments, lead testing for homes with children under six, vaccinations for uninsured children or those without a primary care provider, educational materials, and training opportunities.



For more information, contact the Broome County Health Department at 607-778-2882 or Connor.Lawless@broomecountyny.gov.

UDiversity Educational Institute The UDiversity Educational Institute provides professional development and diversity-focused training for staff, faculty and students. We work collaboratively with various constituency groups to create programming that enhances the academic, residential and work environments for everyone.



Our training and workshops aim to increase cultural competency skills and foster a deeper understanding of diversity, equity and inclusion. Topics include affirmative action, communication, team-building, LGTBQ+ issues, leadership, Title IX and more.



Our work enhances the University’s overarching mission to foster understanding, community and a campus climate free of bias and harassment.





Binghamton University: Department of Human Development Binghamton University’s Department of Human Development focuses on equity, social justice, and the study of human experiences in diverse social, cultural, and economic contexts. Through an interdisciplinary approach, the department prepares students to understand and address complex human conditions, empowering them to advocate for positive change in their communities and beyond. Students gain both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, making them well-equipped for careers in education, social work, community development, and public service.



Phone: 607-777-2841



Email: darin.goldenberg@binghamton.edu





Triple Cities Makerspace Triple Cities Makerspace, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit workspace and education center in Binghamton, NY, dedicated to fostering creativity, innovation, and collaboration. Providing space, equipment, and training, it brings together designers, students, retirees, entrepreneurs, and hobbyists to share knowledge and skills. Supporting DIY, technology, science, and the arts, it’s a hub for makers of all ages and backgrounds to learn, create, and collaborate.

Vestal Public Library



The mission of the Vestal Public Library is to be recognized as the resource for life-long learning, community involvement, and entertainment. Located in the heart of the community, the library will provide a welcoming, accessible, comfortable, and safe environment for users of all ages, incomes, and backgrounds.To learn more about Vestal Public Library please visit our website: www.vestalpubliclibrary.org