Cornell University will pay $60 million to restore federal funding

Cornell University has struck a deal with the federal government to restore its lost funding.

In April , the New York Times reported that the Trump administration froze $1 billion in federal funding to Cornell over alleged civil rights violations.

Under the terms of the settlement, the university will pay $30 million directly to the federal government. It will distribute a further $30 million in grants to research programs that “directly benefit U.S. farmers through lower costs of production and enhanced efficiency, including but not limited to programs that incorporate AI and robotics.”

In a statement, Cornell University President Michael Kotlikoff also said that Cornell had not been found in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

Cornell is the fifth university to strike a deal with the federal government to restore pulled funding.