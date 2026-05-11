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2026 Poet in Residence Eugenia Leigh: A Poetry Workshop & Reading

2026 Poet in Residence Eugenia Leigh: A Poetry Workshop & Reading

Tioga Arts Council (TAC) is honored to host its 2026 Poet in Residence, Eugenia Leigh, from July 7 through 12, 2026, at Cloud Croft Studios. On Saturday, July 11, there will be a low-cost generative workshop followed by a free poetry reading by Leigh. Save the date and join us!
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ABOUT EUGENIA LEIGH
Eugenia Leigh is a Korean American poet and the author of Bianca (Four Way Books, 2023) and Blood, Sparrows and Sparrows (Four Way Books, 2014). Poems from Bianca received Poetry magazine’s Bess Hokin Prize and have appeared in publications such as The Atlantic, The Nation, Ploughshares, and the Best of the Net anthology. Her essays have appeared in TIME, The Rumpus, and elsewhere. The recipient of fellowships and awards from Poets & Writers Magazine, Kundiman, the Asian American Literary Review, and elsewhere, Eugenia received her MFA from Sarah Lawrence College and serves as Senior Poetry Editor at The Adroit Journal and as Board President of Brooklyn Poets.

Website: www.eugenialeigh.com
Instagram: @EugeniaLeigh

REGISTRATION
TAC Supporter: $10
TAC Not-Yet-Supporter: $15
To register, go to: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/leigh_poetry_workshop
All registration fees are non-refundable.

Thank you, and we hope you join us this July.

Cloud Croft Studios
10-15
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tioga Arts Council (TAC)
(607) 687-0785
tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com
http://tiogaartscouncil.org

Artist Group Info

Eugenia Leigh
www.eugenialeigh.com
Cloud Croft Studios
1003 Sanford Rd.
Owego, New York 13827