2026 Poet in Residence Eugenia Leigh: A Poetry Workshop & Reading

Tioga Arts Council (TAC) is honored to host its 2026 Poet in Residence, Eugenia Leigh, from July 7 through 12, 2026, at Cloud Croft Studios. On Saturday, July 11, there will be a low-cost generative workshop followed by a free poetry reading by Leigh. Save the date and join us!

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ABOUT EUGENIA LEIGH

Eugenia Leigh is a Korean American poet and the author of Bianca (Four Way Books, 2023) and Blood, Sparrows and Sparrows (Four Way Books, 2014). Poems from Bianca received Poetry magazine’s Bess Hokin Prize and have appeared in publications such as The Atlantic, The Nation, Ploughshares, and the Best of the Net anthology. Her essays have appeared in TIME, The Rumpus, and elsewhere. The recipient of fellowships and awards from Poets & Writers Magazine, Kundiman, the Asian American Literary Review, and elsewhere, Eugenia received her MFA from Sarah Lawrence College and serves as Senior Poetry Editor at The Adroit Journal and as Board President of Brooklyn Poets.

Website: www.eugenialeigh.com

Instagram: @EugeniaLeigh

REGISTRATION

TAC Supporter: $10

TAC Not-Yet-Supporter: $15

To register, go to: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/leigh_poetry_workshop

All registration fees are non-refundable.

Thank you, and we hope you join us this July.