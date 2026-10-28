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22nd Annual Celebrating Women's Athletics Luncheon

22nd Annual Celebrating Women's Athletics Luncheon

Join us for our 22nd Celebrating Women’s Athletics Luncheon (CWAL) on February 22, 2027. We are thrilled to announce this year's featured speaker: Ali Krieger (Women's Soccer), 2x World Cup Champion, NWSL Champion, and ESPN Studio Analyst.

The Celebrating Women’s Athletics Luncheon, now in our 22nd year, started in 2006 with 75 attendees of local women leaders with the desire to honor the accomplishments of female athletes, as well as raise money to build our women’s athletics scholarship fund.

Today, the CWAL is one of the Athletic Department’s major fundraisers and a one-of-a-kind event in the country. In recent years, the event has attracted an average attendance of approximately 800, with an event record of over 900 guests. We have accomplished so much over the last 22 years and have grown our scholarship endowment to over $600K. As our scholarship endowment grows, we are proud to say that since 2009, we have been able to award 112 Binghamton Bearcats Athletics Association (BBAA) Scholarships. This success is thanks to all of our sponsors, donors, and attendees. We are so grateful to everyone who continues to support this important endeavor.

Binghamton University - Events Center
$75 - Induvial seat, $700 - Table Sponsor, $1,000 Supporting Sponsor, $1,500 Premium Sponsor
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Mon, 22 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Division of Athletics at Binghamton University
607-777-2043
athletics@binghamton.edu
https://binghamtonbearcats.com/
Binghamton University - Events Center
4400 Vestal Parkway East
Binghamton, New York 13902
6077772043
athletics@binghamton.edu
https://binghamtonbearcats.com/sports/2014/12/4/GEN_1204144651.aspx