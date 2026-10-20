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5th Annual Holiday Extravaganza

5th Annual Holiday Extravaganza

The Spencer-Van Etten Classes of 2031 and 2032 and back to host the 5th Annual Holiday Extravaganza Craft and Vendor Event. There will be 70+ vendors, a concession stand, free gift wrapping and other great holiday themed activities.

Spencer-Van Etten Middle School
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Spencer-Van Etten CSD
6074265761
banderso@svecsd.org
Spencer-Van Eten CSD
Spencer-Van Etten Middle School
1 Center Street
Spencer, New York 14883
6075897120
banderso@svecsd.org
www.svecsd.org