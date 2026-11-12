“A Christmas Carol”
“A Christmas Carol”
St. John’s Little Theater presents the Charles Dickens Christmas classic retold in costumed readers’ theater style. Adapted from a script by Michael Paller and directed by Sara Bouchard, the performance benefits ministries at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
$10.00
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
St. John’s Little Theater
cookiecoogan@yahoo.com
St. John’s Episcopal Church
210 North Cayuga St.Ithaca, New York 14850