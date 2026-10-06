The Central New York Chapter of the American Harp Society presents "A Mosaic of Harps" concert. Featured is the premiere Ravel's Ma Mere d'Oye (Mother Goose Suite) arranged by Barbara Irish of Ithaca NY for Harp (Victoria Kinney) and Piano (Svetlana Kuksgauzen). Included in the concert will be harp ensemble, harp and flute, harp and bell tree, and harp with chamber orchestra performances.