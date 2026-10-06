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A Mosaic of Harps

A Mosaic of Harps

The Central New York Chapter of the American Harp Society presents "A Mosaic of Harps" concert. Featured is the premiere Ravel's Ma Mere d'Oye (Mother Goose Suite) arranged by Barbara Irish of Ithaca NY for Harp (Victoria Kinney) and Piano (Svetlana Kuksgauzen). Included in the concert will be harp ensemble, harp and flute, harp and bell tree, and harp with chamber orchestra performances.

Presbyterian Church
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Central New York Chapter of the American Harp Society
607-658-6589
mkbharp@gmail.com
@Central New York CNY Chapter of AHS
Presbyterian Church
97 East Genesee Street
Skaneateles, New York 13152
https://www.skanpresby.org/