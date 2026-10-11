AUBURN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA CONCERT

“A Musical Journey Across the Centuries” by the Auburn Symphony Orchestra (ASO) will be presented on Sunday, November 1st at 2:00PM at The Rev Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 East Lake Road, Auburn, NY 13021.

The Auburn Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the orchestra’s 40th concert season with a montage of well-known music, conducted by Victor Vallo, Jr. This concert will feature a variety of musical compositions from the 18th century to the 21st century. These works will include Also Sprach Zarathustra (2001: Space Odyssey) (Strauss), Brandenburg Sinfonia (Bach), Eine Kleine Nachtmusik K.525 (Mozart), Nessun Dorma (Turandor) (Puccini), American Salute (Gould), Festive Overture, Op. 96 (Shostakovich), and Symphony No. 5. Op. 67 (Finale) (Beethoven).

The orchestra is honored to play “Ruby” – A Commissioned Work for the ASO composed by Diane Jones. Diane will be also introducing the concert as our special guest.

Auburn Symphony Orchestra is in its 40th concert season. The orchestra musicians come from a wide range of age groups, communities and professions.

This family-friendly event, which is open to the general public, is free, although donations are greatly appreciated. For further information about Auburn Symphony Orchestra, go to www.auburnsymphonyorchestra.com or visit us on Facebook.

You won’t want to miss this!

