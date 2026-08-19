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Acrylic Painting Class

Acrylic Painting Class

This painting class is a chance for adults to experiment with acrylic painting. Through step-by-step instruction, we paint the same fun and colorful subject together and learn color mixing techniques as well as blending, layering, and composition. Students take home a completed painting. This class is taught by Jill Lavetsky, local Newfield artist and educator with 15 years of experience teaching in the visual arts to students of all ages.

Newfield Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Newfield Public Library
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
https://newfieldpubliclibrary.org/
Newfield Public Library
198 Main Street
Newfield, New York 14867
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
https://newfieldpubliclibrary.org/