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All Saints Day concert by The Endless Mountain Choral Society

All Saints Day concert by The Endless Mountain Choral Society

A Free All Saints Day concert by the Endless Mountain Choral Society featuring J Michael Haydn's Te Deum in D (MH 859) and Requiem in C (MH155) " Missa pro defuncto Archiepiscopo Sigismundo". These amazing pieces composed by Franz Joseph's younger brother exhibit a choral writing that is well worth listening to.This is a free performance with soloists and orchestra & chorus conducted by Robert Oldroyd. Concert begins at 5:00 pm with a pre-concert lecture by the conductor at 4:30. All are welcome!
Monetary donations are gratefully accepted!

Troy First Presbyterian church
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Endless Mountains Choral Society
emhandelsociety@gmail.com
www.endlessmountainschoralsociety.org

Artist Group Info

emhandelsociety@gmail.com
Troy First Presbyterian church
1060 W Main St
Troy, Pennsylvania 16947
570-731-0308