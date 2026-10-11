A Free All Saints Day concert by the Endless Mountain Choral Society featuring J Michael Haydn's Te Deum in D (MH 859) and Requiem in C (MH155) " Missa pro defuncto Archiepiscopo Sigismundo". These amazing pieces composed by Franz Joseph's younger brother exhibit a choral writing that is well worth listening to.This is a free performance with soloists and orchestra & chorus conducted by Robert Oldroyd. Concert begins at 5:00 pm with a pre-concert lecture by the conductor at 4:30. All are welcome!

Monetary donations are gratefully accepted!