An Evening of Wine & Roses: Together We Toast!

Join us on Friday, July 17th, from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm

"An Evening of Wine and Roses: Together We Toast!"

This fundraiser is a highlight of our calendar, drawing over 300 adult patrons eager to sample fine wines, beer, cider and other craft beverages, savor delicious food pairings, groove to live music, watch local artists at work, participate in a basket raffle, and so much more. And of course, guests will have the chance to explore our newest exhibits indoors and enjoy the tranquility of our acclaimed Story Garden. Last year we raised over $28,000; this year, we aim to reach our goal of $30,000!

This is an adults only event. Attendees must be 21+

Event takes place rain or shine!