An Evening with The Saami Brothers

The Saami Brothers will be spending the evening at The West Kortright Center on Saturday, September 26, 2026. They will be leading a vocal workshop starting at 4:00 PM, followed by the spiritual and spirited sounds of Qawwali and Khayaal, with a performance at 7:30 PM.

For nearly 800 years, the Saami family of Pakistan has preserved an extraordinary musical tradition, passing the spiritual and spirited sounds of Qawwali and the Sufi devotional style from Pakistan, from one generation to the next. The brothers belong to the Qawwal Bachon Ka Gharana of Delhi, one of the best-known lineages of Qawwali, and are custodians of musical traditions tracing back to 13th-century poet and musician Amir Khusrau.

The brothers are well-versed in several genres of classical music, such as dhrupad, khayal, tarana, thumria, and dadra, which they weave into their performances and perform in Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Arabic, Hindi, Birj Bhasha, Saraiki, and Persian.

Rooted in Sufi poetry, its rhythmic intensity and melodic improvisation aim to guide listeners into wajd—a trance-like state of spiritual ecstasy. Though popularized globally by icons like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, a more awe-inspiring and ancient strand has been preserved by Pakistan’s Saami family. They are guardians of the Qawwal Bacha Dehli Gharana, a musical lineage founded by 13th-century poet Amir Khusrau. Masters of a rare 49-note microtonal scale, their legendary performances are deeply moving—each song a portal to something beyond. Even without understanding the lyrics, one can still travel with these remarkable vocalists on a profound sonic journey.

There will be a vocal workshop offered before their performance, Ear, Voice, Heart: Learning Khayal with the Saami Brothers. A 90-minute interactive journey into the foundations of khayal and the Saami family’s vocal teaching pedagogy carried over eight centuries through oral transmission. Through listening, repetition, breath, rhythm, and the melodic world of Raag Aiman, participants will experience how music is learned without a written score: first through the ear, then the voice, and ultimately the heart. No musical training or prior experience is needed. But come ready to sing!

Workshop at 4pm. Grounds open at 5:30pm. Dinner is available starting at 5:30pm. Dapoer Indonesian will be on-site with Halal and veggie options available. Drinks will be available at the concession stand. This is an indoor concert with general admission seating.

