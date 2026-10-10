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Annual YMCA Coat Drive

Annual YMCA Coat Drive

HELP US SHARE THE WARMTH!

The YMCA of Broome County is collecting new and gently used coats, hats, gloves, and other winter gear to help keep our neighbors warm this winter!

DONATIONS ACCEPTED NOVEMBER 1–22

Donations can be dropped off at either YMCA of Broome County location:
- West Family Y: 740 Main Street, Johnson City
- Binghamton YMCA: 61 Susquehanna Street, Binghamton

Your generosity will help provide warm clothing to individuals in our Men's Supportive Housing Unit and families and individuals throughout our community.

FREE WINTER COAT GIVEAWAY — NOVEMBER 22!

Community members in need of winter clothing are invited to visit the West Family Y on Sunday, November 22, during our FREE Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 2:00–3:30 PM.

Coats, hats, gloves, and other donated winter gear will be available FREE to community members in need.

Everyone is also welcome to enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal while they're here!

Whether you're donating winter clothing or could use a little extra warmth this season, the Y is here for our community!

Visit www.ymcabroome.org for more information.

YMCA of Broome County
08:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Nov 22, 2026.

Event Supported By

YMCA of Broome County
6077720560
lgaris@ymcabroome.org
www.ymcabroome.org
YMCA of Broome County
61 Susquehanna St
Binghamton, New York 13901
6077720563
lgaris@ymcabroome.org
www.ymcabroome.org