Artist Talk at The Gallery at South Hill by exhibiting artist Lin Price
Artist Talk at The Gallery at South Hill by exhibiting artist Lin Price
Artist talk by exhibiting artist Lin Price. Lin's one person exhibit in the gallery features her most recent paintings and she will be talking about her journey to get here in her ""How To Get From Here To There" exhibition.
The Gallery at South Hill
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Gallery at South Hill
6072296076
sampson1969@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
Michael Sampson
Sampson1969@yahoo.com
The Gallery at South Hill
950 Danby Rd. South Hill Business CampusIthaca, New York 14850
6072296076
denfieldgallery@gmail.com