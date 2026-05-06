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Artist Talk at The Gallery at South Hill by exhibiting artist Lin Price

Artist Talk at The Gallery at South Hill by exhibiting artist Lin Price

Artist talk by exhibiting artist Lin Price. Lin's one person exhibit in the gallery features her most recent paintings and she will be talking about her journey to get here in her ""How To Get From Here To There" exhibition.

The Gallery at South Hill
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

The Gallery at South Hill
6072296076
sampson1969@yahoo.com
www.thegalleryatsouthhill.com

Artist Group Info

Michael Sampson
Sampson1969@yahoo.com
https://www.michaelsampsonartist.com
The Gallery at South Hill
950 Danby Rd. South Hill Business Campus
Ithaca, New York 14850
6072296076
denfieldgallery@gmail.com
www.thegalleryatsouthhill.com