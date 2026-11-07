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Beginning Water Color Class with Lynne Stanford

Beginning Water Color Class with Lynne Stanford

Come have fun learning basic watercolor techniques! All materials provided. No previous experience needed. Participants will have a piece to take home with them. Image depicted is the painting that will be done.

Phelps Mansion Museum
$60
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Phelps Mansion Museum
6077224873
info@phelpsmansion.org
www.phelpsmansion.org
Phelps Mansion Museum
191 Court Street
Binghamton, New York 13901
6077233931