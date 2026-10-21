Binghamton University Open Research Day

The goal of the 2026 Open Research Day is to provide the community with the chance to learn more about science and the research being conducted in the Psychology Department at Binghamton University. This event is open to the entire community. Have you ever wondered what goes on in a psychology research lab? Guests will have the opportunity to take guided lab tours of different psychology labs that study how people think and learn from early development to healthy aging. Along with lab tours, there will be hands-on activities for all ages. Guests will have the chance to enter in raffle prizes!