FREE! No registration required! Please join us for Birding is for Every Body, a family-friendly, inclusive, community birding event for all ages. On Saturday, June 6, from 1:00PM - 4:00PM we will host indoor and outdoor activities at Harris Hill Youth Camp, 470 Harris Hill Road, Elmira, NY. There is parking and a ramp available, and all of our events are open to everyone, regardless of age, race, religion, ability, or gender identity.

Activities will include a guided bird walk at 3PM, make-and-take bird feeders, hands-on binoculars and scopes, a Bird ID workshop, photography display with Q&A, a free books giveaway, and more. There are no costs for any of these fun activities!

