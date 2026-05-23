Bones East Concert
Bones East Concert
Sanctuary Seasonings at the United Presbyterian Church closes out its 2025-26 season on Sunday afternoon, June 7 with a 1 PM concert by the 30-trombone ensemble Bones East. The concert is free with contributions welcome for the Rural Health Initiative’s newly opened Grace Space in Cortland.
The church is fully accessible with a ground-level elevator available under the portico at its 25 Central Avenue facility.
United Presbyterian Church of Cortland
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Sanctuary Seasonings @ UPC
6077565689
officeadmin@unitedpresbyterian.net
Artist Group Info
Bones East
trcampoo1@gmail.com
United Presbyterian Church of Cortland
25 Church StreetCortland, NY, New York 13045
6077565689
officeadmin@unitedpresbyterian.net