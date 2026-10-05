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Book Launch Party: The Knewing of Pearl Harbor by Rosanne Groover Norris

Book Launch Party: The Knewing of Pearl Harbor by Rosanne Groover Norris

Join local author Rosanne Groover Norris to celebrate the launch of her debut novel, The Knewing of Pearl Harbor.

Finn Hayes is a young sailor from Johnson City with an inherited gift of foresight his family calls "the knewing." As December 7, 1941 approaches, he senses something terrible is coming, but can't stop it. Inspired by her cousin Joseph Pastor's real Pearl Harbor experience, Rosanne weaves together history, family, and the enduring power of love.

Enjoy a reading, conversation, and book signing. Copies will be available for purchase.

Lost Dog Cafe & Lounge
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

Rosanne Groover Norris
rmnorris457@gmail.com
https://rosannegroovernorrisauthor.com/
Lost Dog Cafe & Lounge
222 Water St
Binghamton, New York 13901