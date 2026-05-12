Cantata Singers present "Creation"

Experience the majesty of Dan Forrest’s Creation at 4 pm, Saturday, May 23 in the historic Powers Theater at Elmira’s Clemens Center. This free performance is offered by The Cantata Singers, in collaboration with the Chorus of the Southern Finger Lakes, as a special gift to the community in appreciation for six decades of support.

Creation is a monumental, 75-minute celebration of the wonders of our natural world. Inspired by the narrative power of the choral tradition, Forrest crafted this work as a “cinematic musical score” for the 21st century. The work weaves together ancient texts, scripture, and modern poetry to capture everything from the swirling energy of the universe’s dawn to the delicate beauty of life on Earth.

The performance will feature a truly global palette, utilizing the haunting, soulful tones of the duduk, an ancient relative of the oboe, representing the “breath of life,” the shimmering brilliance of a handbell choir, the power of a 45 piece orchestra, and the unique sounds of many unusual percussion instruments.

It is a special honor to present this work in Elmira because of its deep local ties. Composer Dan Forrest grew up just outside Elmira, in Breesport, making this performance a true “hometown” celebration of his artistry. Following this performance, members of our choir will be performing this work in England, a testament to the passion and talent cultivated in our community