Celebrate Golden Voting Day

What is Your Red Line celebrates Golden Voting Day–the first day of early voting and the last day to register to vote. Meet the artist, DemocracyDefenderPMB, who can answer questions about the RED LINE Project. View over 2000 red line ribbons handwritten by people in Tompkins County expressing their concerns for America. Write a Red Line, and receive a free postcard to share your Red Line with your representatives. First 50 viewers receive a red line Treat.