Celebrate Golden Voting Day
Celebrate Golden Voting Day
What is Your Red Line celebrates Golden Voting Day–the first day of early voting and the last day to register to vote. Meet the artist, DemocracyDefenderPMB, who can answer questions about the RED LINE Project. View over 2000 red line ribbons handwritten by people in Tompkins County expressing their concerns for America. Write a Red Line, and receive a free postcard to share your Red Line with your representatives. First 50 viewers receive a red line Treat.
State of the Art Gallery
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 0026
Event Supported By
State of the Art Gallery
607=277-1626
gallery@soagithaca.org
Artist Group Info
Democracy Defender PM
gallery@soagithaca.org
State of the Art Gallery
120 West State StreetIthaca, New York 14850
607-277-1626
gallery@soagithaca.org