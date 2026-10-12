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Charlie Sings Judy

Charlie Sings Judy

Charlie High and pianist Drew Wutke revive Judy Garland’s legendary concert with a streamlined selection from Garland’s iconic set. Her marathon performance became a cultural earthquake; the resulting live album spent 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, making Garland the first woman ever to receive the honor.

Hangar Theatre
$20-$25
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hangar Theatre
607-273-2787
marketing@hangartheatre.org
https://hangartheatre.org

Artist Group Info

bethany@hangartheatre.org
Hangar Theatre
801 Taughannock Blvd.
Ithaca, New York 14850
607-273-2787
boxoffice@hangartheatre.org
https://hangartheatre.org/