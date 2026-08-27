Chenango River Theatre presents "Proof"

Join us for our final Main Stage production of our 20th Season — Proof. Poignant, powerful, and surprisingly funny, this family drama won both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play.

Explore the fragile line between genius and madness in this gripping story centered on Catherine, a young woman who has spent years caring for her father — a once-renowned mathematician whose brilliance was overshadowed by his struggle with mental illness. On the eve of his funeral, Catherine must navigate questions of responsibility, trust, and the possibility that she has inherited both her father’s extraordinary mind and his challenges. As she clashes with both her well-meaning sister, Claire, and one her father’s former students, Hal, Catherine must determine what she believes about her father, her future, and herself.

Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm.

All performances start on time. Recommended for mature audiences.

Chenango River Theatre is just 15 minutes north of Binghamton at 991 State Highway 12 in Greene, NY 13778.