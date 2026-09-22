Chenango River Theatre presents "Why Not Me, Too?"

Catch Payton Reilly & Chris "Red" Blisset in our final One Night Stand performance — Why Not Me, Too? A night of laughter and music, you won’t want to miss it!

Have you ever cried while wearing roller skates? Probably not as many times as Payton Reilly. "Why Not Me, Too?" is a comedy (trauma-dy?) about the rejections we face in life. Join us as Payton takes us on a hilarious journey through the many snubs, knockbacks, and cold shoulders that have greeted her in her redacted years on this planet.

Developed with CRT favorite Chris “Red” Blisset (who is also featured in the show!), Payton will bare many of her “thank you, next” moments—and possibly some of yours! Featuring songs written by Matt Uremovich, Amanda Ryan Paige, Payton, and Red, the evening will be personal, timely, and fun. Through stories and songs—both silly and touching—Payton takes us on an odyssey that may eventually feel like your own… sort of.

Performance on Tuesday, September 22 at 7:30pm

Chenango River Theatre is just 15 minutes north of Binghamton at 991 State Highway 12 in Greene, NY 13778.

