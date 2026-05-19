Chenango River Theatre's "Intimate Apparel"

"Intimate Apparel" is the story of Esther Mills, an African American seamstress in turn-of-the-century New York City, who creates exquisite lingerie for women from all walks of life. As she carefully stitches together garments—and relationships—Esther dreams of love, independence, and a future beyond the confines of her world. But in a society bound by class, race, and expectation, even the most intimate connections carry unexpected risks. A subtle, deeply moving drama, spend the evening exploring longing, resilience, and the fragile threads that bind us together.

Join us for this powerful drama at Chenango River Theatre, the area's only AEA professional theatre, running from May 22 through June 7. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm, plus Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. All performances start on time. Recommended for mature audiences 12+.

Adult tickets = $33

College students = $12

Children (18 & under) = $6

The best way to purchase tickets is on our website at www.chenangorivertheatre.org. Or, you can also email tickets@chenangorivertheatre.org or call our box office at 607-656-8499. Chenango River Theatre is just 15 minutes north of Binghamton at 991 State Highway 12 in Greene, NY 13778.