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Class of 1971 Newark Valley High School Reunion #55

Class of 1971 Newark Valley High School Reunion #55

Multiple events in the area on Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Please join us for fun and memories on Saturday at the Howland Farm Event Venue. Contact us for details.

Howland Farm Event Venue
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Facebook Messenger: '71 55 Reunion Planners
607/642-8801
lp10953@yahoo.com

Artist Group Info

RMHowland08@gmail.com
Howland Farm Event Venue
1555 Blodgett Rd
Newark Valley, New York 13811-4431
607/642-8801
TheHowlandFarm@GMail.com