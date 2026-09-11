Class of 1971 Newark Valley High School Reunion #55
Class of 1971 Newark Valley High School Reunion #55
Multiple events in the area on Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Please join us for fun and memories on Saturday at the Howland Farm Event Venue. Contact us for details.
Howland Farm Event Venue
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Facebook Messenger: '71 55 Reunion Planners
607/642-8801
lp10953@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
RMHowland08@gmail.com
Howland Farm Event Venue
1555 Blodgett RdNewark Valley, New York 13811-4431
607/642-8801
TheHowlandFarm@GMail.com