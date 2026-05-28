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Compost Workshop

Compost Workshop

Join the Master Composters of Tompkins County to learn all about composting. Have you always wanted to do it, or does your composting need some help? You’ll learn a ton and go home with all your questions answered! We plan to cover the basics, including what to & what not to compost, tips for collection, types of bins, layering, and how it all works. Better compost for better gardens, plants, and people. Come join us behind the Masonic Lodge at the pavilion!

Masonic Lodge
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Newfield Public Library
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
https://newfieldpubliclibrary.org/

Artist Group Info

newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
Masonic Lodge
186 Main St
Newfield, New York 14867
6075643594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
https://newfieldpubliclibrary.org/