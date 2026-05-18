Cooperstown Summer Music Festival | Ying Quartet with Linda Chesis, Flute
Cooperstown Summer Music Festival | Ying Quartet with Linda Chesis, Flute
The Grammy-winning Ying Quartet celebrates America's 250th anniversary with a program spanning just over 250 years of chamber music: Haydn's revolutionary String Quartet Op. 20 No. 3, David Ludwig's poetic Canzoniere for flute and strings featuring CSMF Artistic Director Linda Chesis, and Dvořák's beloved "American" Quartet written during the composer's transformative Iowa summer of 1893 and central to the Ying's groundbreaking Iowa residency that shaped their visionary approach to chamber music.
Fenimore Farm and Country Village
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 17 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Cooperstown Summer Music Festival
(877) 666-7421
info@cooperstownmusicfest.org
Artist Group Info
Ying Quartet
Fenimore Farm and Country Village
5775 NY-80Cooperstown, New York 77006