Cornell Community Sailing Open House
Cornell Community Sailing Open House
Discover Sailing at the Merrill Family Sailing Center!
Join us for an Open House at the Merrill Family Sailing Center, home of Cornell Community Sailing! Whether you’re a seasoned sailor or brand new to the water, this is the perfect opportunity to see what we’re all about.
📅 Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026
⏰ Time: 12:00-4:00pm
📍 Location: Merrill Family Sailing Center
At our Open House, you’ll:
⛵ Take a short sail with our experienced instructors
🌊 Learn about our community sailing memberships
🧑🏫 Explore our youth and adult sailing programs
🎓 Sign up for Learn to Sail and refresher courses
🏅 Find out how we make sailing fun and affordable for all
Come experience the joy of sailing, meet our friendly community, and get ready for a summer on the water! No experience necessary -just bring your curiosity and a love for adventure. Also, we will be enjoying ice cream provided by our event sponsor, Purity Ice Cream.
We can’t wait to see you on the dock! 🌊⛵