Cornell Messenger Lecture Featuring Erick Liu, Author of Live Like a Citizen

Join renowned civic leader, author, and social innovator Eric Liu for a timely conversation on citizenship, civic engagement, and democracy. Drawing on his work as CEO of Citizen University and author of Live Like a Citizen: 8 Ways to Change Your Mindset and Our Country, Liu explores how individuals can strengthen communities, foster civic participation, and create meaningful change. Through an engaging and thought-provoking discussion, he will challenge audiences to rethink what it means to be an active citizen and examine the role each of us plays in shaping a more connected and resilient society.

Must register - QR Code on Poster