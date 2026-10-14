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Cornell Messenger Lecture Featuring Erick Liu, Author of Live Like a Citizen

Cornell Messenger Lecture Featuring Erick Liu, Author of Live Like a Citizen

Join renowned civic leader, author, and social innovator Eric Liu for a timely conversation on citizenship, civic engagement, and democracy. Drawing on his work as CEO of Citizen University and author of Live Like a Citizen: 8 Ways to Change Your Mindset and Our Country, Liu explores how individuals can strengthen communities, foster civic participation, and create meaningful change. Through an engaging and thought-provoking discussion, he will challenge audiences to rethink what it means to be an active citizen and examine the role each of us plays in shaping a more connected and resilient society.

Must register - QR Code on Poster

Alice Statler Auditorium, Statler Hall, Cornell University
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Cornell SC Johnson College of Business and the University Lectures Committee
externalrelations@business.cornell.edu

Artist Group Info

teresa.oplinger@gmail.com
Alice Statler Auditorium, Statler Hall, Cornell University
106 Statler Drive
Ithaca, New York 14850
6075927429
tmt1@cornell.edu