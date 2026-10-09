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Crow Greenspun at the South Hill Cider Community Concert Series

Crow Greenspun at the South Hill Cider Community Concert Series

Come join us for our Community Concert Series!

Crow Greenspun is a singer and songwriter based out of Ithaca, New York. His music encompasses both the folk tradition of Woody Guthrie and the horn-drenched soulfulness of Van Morrison. But Crow Greenspun is certainly no old relic or throwback artist; his vision is far more expansive. He includes elements of modern hip-hop in his sound as well.

South Hill Cider
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

South Hill Cider
607-792-1097
info@southhillcider.com
https://www.southhillcider.com/events/2025/8/4/indigenous-peoples-day-with-arvel-bird-10-13

Artist Group Info

Crow Greenspun
South Hill Cider
550 Sandbank Rd.
Ithaca, New York 14850
6077921097
info@southhillcider.com
https://www.southhillcider.com/events