Crow Greenspun at the South Hill Cider Community Concert Series

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Crow Greenspun is a singer and songwriter based out of Ithaca, New York. His music encompasses both the folk tradition of Woody Guthrie and the horn-drenched soulfulness of Van Morrison. But Crow Greenspun is certainly no old relic or throwback artist; his vision is far more expansive. He includes elements of modern hip-hop in his sound as well.