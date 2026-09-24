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DCC Storytelling Festival

DCC Storytelling Festival

The newly established DCC Storytelling Festival is proud to announce its inaugural event, taking place from Thursday, October 1 through Saturday, October 3. This three-day community celebration offers attendees a unique opportunity to listen to master storytellers and participate in free workshops to learn the art of crafting their own narratives. In line with the festival's mission of accessibility, all scheduled events are entirely free and open to the public, though registration is appreciated.

The Opening Ceremony begins at 7:00 PM in the Performance Space. Renowned storyteller Judy Malloy will kick off the festival, joined by local writers Lisa Harris, Jeff Spence, Bonny Renner, and Phillip Bradshaw, who will share personal insights into their journeys as storytellers.

Dryden Center for Community
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Dryden Center for Community
6077084044
info@drydencenter.org
https://drydencenter.org
Dryden Center for Community
9 East Main St
Dryden , New York 13053
https://drydencenter.org/home/