The newly established DCC Storytelling Festival is proud to announce its inaugural event, taking place from Thursday, October 1 through Saturday, October 3. This three-day community celebration offers attendees a unique opportunity to listen to master storytellers and participate in free workshops to learn the art of crafting their own narratives. In line with the festival's mission of accessibility, all scheduled events are entirely free and open to the public, though registration is appreciated.

The Opening Ceremony begins at 7:00 PM in the Performance Space. Renowned storyteller Judy Malloy will kick off the festival, joined by local writers Lisa Harris, Jeff Spence, Bonny Renner, and Phillip Bradshaw, who will share personal insights into their journeys as storytellers.