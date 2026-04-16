Davey O. at the Cranberry Coffeehouse

Buffalo-based Davey O has supported many top-tier artists throughout his career, and performed at some of the most prestigious listening rooms and concert clubs in the U.S. (including Caffe Lena, Godfrey Daniels, Cafe Veritas and Passim). He was a 2013 Kerrville Folk Festival New Folk Songwriting Finalist and a 2015 Mid Atlantic Song Contest Finalist, and has had several of his releases included among the “best of” lists on Folk and Roots Radio. He has lots of lovely melodies and tells a compelling story, and counts songwriters such as Patty Griffin, John Hiatt, Ryan Adams and Gillian Welch among his influences.