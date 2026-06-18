Dowland & Friends: Elizabethan Music Comes Alive
Dowland & Friends: Elizabethan Music Comes Alive
Dowland & Friends: Elizabethan Music Comes Alive
In commemoration of the 400th anniversary of John Dowland's death, STSC will present music of Dowland and his contemporaries, in collaboration with acclaimed lutenist Pedro Sperb.
Hear Renaissance music the way it was meant to be experienced: close-up, intimate, and alive — with six voices and a world-class lutenist in a beautiful historic church.
Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, Binghamton
October 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM
Free admission; donations gratefully accepted.
Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Southern Tier Singers' Collective