Dowland & Friends: Elizabethan Music Comes Alive

In commemoration of the 400th anniversary of John Dowland's death, STSC will present music of Dowland and his contemporaries, in collaboration with acclaimed lutenist Pedro Sperb.

Hear Renaissance music the way it was meant to be experienced: close-up, intimate, and alive — with six voices and a world-class lutenist in a beautiful historic church.

Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, Binghamton

October 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM

Free admission; donations gratefully accepted.