© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dowland & Friends: Elizabethan Music Comes Alive

Dowland & Friends: Elizabethan Music Comes Alive

Dowland & Friends: Elizabethan Music Comes Alive

In commemoration of the 400th anniversary of John Dowland's death, STSC will present music of Dowland and his contemporaries, in collaboration with acclaimed lutenist Pedro Sperb.

Hear Renaissance music the way it was meant to be experienced: close-up, intimate, and alive — with six voices and a world-class lutenist in a beautiful historic church.

Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, Binghamton
October 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM
Free admission; donations gratefully accepted.

Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Southern Tier Singers' Collective
https://www.southerntiersingers.org/
Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church
https://www.trinitymemorial.org