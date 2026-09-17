Down Home Fall Fest
Down Home Fall Fest
Sidney Center's annual celebration of autumn, community, and rural life. Free family event at Baker Street Park from 12 to 4. Music, kids' activities, delicious food, and basket raffles. See poster for full details and come and join in the day's fun!
Baker Street Park
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Uplift Collective
607-369-3938
theupliftny@gmail.com
Baker Street Park
Baker StreetSidney Center, New York 13839
607-369-3938
meadowmuse7@yahoo.com