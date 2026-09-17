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Down Home Fall Fest

Down Home Fall Fest

Sidney Center's annual celebration of autumn, community, and rural life. Free family event at Baker Street Park from 12 to 4. Music, kids' activities, delicious food, and basket raffles. See poster for full details and come and join in the day's fun!

Baker Street Park
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Uplift Collective
607-369-3938
theupliftny@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/TheUpliftNY
Baker Street Park
Baker Street
Sidney Center, New York 13839
607-369-3938
meadowmuse7@yahoo.com
https://www.facebook.com/TheUpliftNY