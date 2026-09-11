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Elgar Cello Concerto

Elgar Cello Concerto

Join the Binghamton Community Orchestra for the first concert of the 2026 - 2027 season featuring acclaimed cellist Michael Kaufman as guest soloist. The evening highlights Edward Elgar’s deeply poignant Cello Concerto in E minor, renowned for its emotional intensity and lyrical elegance. Complementing this masterpiece is Antonín Dvorak's dramatic tone poem, The Golden Spinning Wheel, which brings rich Czech folklore and vivid orchestral storytelling to the stage. Don't miss this captivating performance showcasing masterworks of the orchestral repertoire

West Middle School
12.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Binghamton Community Orchestra
607-754-3831
redviola999@gmail.com
https://binghamtoncommunityorchestra.org/

Artist Group Info

lcrounse@yahoo.com
West Middle School
West Middle Ave.
Binghamton, New York 13905
info@binghamtoncommunityorchestra.org
www.binghamtoncommunityorchestra.org