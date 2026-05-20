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English Country Dance - Last Dance of the Season

English Country Dance - Last Dance of the Season

Join us to celebrate a successful season of English Country Dance! On June 6, we will dance, followed by a potluck supper, 2-5-ish p.m. at Christ Church, corner of Water and Henry streets in downtown Binghamton. Then we take a break until September, when dances resume on the first Saturday of each month. Admission is a suggested $10.

For the potluck supper, those with last names beginning with:
A-H, please bring an entree
I-P, bring a dessert
and Q-Z, bring a salad or side dish.

As always, all dances will be taught. Live music by the Playford Gang. Calling by Hilton Baxter.

Christ Church
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Christ Church
8 Henry St.
Binghamton, New York 13901
607-206-1437
leeshepherd609@gmail.com