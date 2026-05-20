English Country Dance - Last Dance of the Season

Join us to celebrate a successful season of English Country Dance! On June 6, we will dance, followed by a potluck supper, 2-5-ish p.m. at Christ Church, corner of Water and Henry streets in downtown Binghamton. Then we take a break until September, when dances resume on the first Saturday of each month. Admission is a suggested $10.

For the potluck supper, those with last names beginning with:

A-H, please bring an entree

I-P, bring a dessert

and Q-Z, bring a salad or side dish.

As always, all dances will be taught. Live music by the Playford Gang. Calling by Hilton Baxter.