English Country Dance - Last Dance of the Season
English Country Dance - Last Dance of the Season
Join us to celebrate a successful season of English Country Dance! On June 6, we will dance, followed by a potluck supper, 2-5-ish p.m. at Christ Church, corner of Water and Henry streets in downtown Binghamton. Then we take a break until September, when dances resume on the first Saturday of each month. Admission is a suggested $10.
For the potluck supper, those with last names beginning with:
A-H, please bring an entree
I-P, bring a dessert
and Q-Z, bring a salad or side dish.
As always, all dances will be taught. Live music by the Playford Gang. Calling by Hilton Baxter.
Christ Church
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Christ Church
8 Henry St.Binghamton, New York 13901
607-206-1437
leeshepherd609@gmail.com