Euchre at The Grayhaven Fall 2026

Join us in our historic lounge to play euchre, a classic quick paced trick taking card game! There is a teaching table for new players and those wanting a refresh. We switch partners after each game so no partner is needed. Experienced and new players welcome.

Dates: September 20th

October 4th + 18th

Time: 2-5pm

Feel free to bring a small dish or snack to pass, drinks available for purchase at the bar.

RSVP and ask questions at Grayhavenmotel@gmail.com or call (607) 272.6434

We look forward to seeing you there!