Euchre at The Grayhaven Fall 2026
Euchre at The Grayhaven Fall 2026
Join us in our historic lounge to play euchre, a classic quick paced trick taking card game! There is a teaching table for new players and those wanting a refresh. We switch partners after each game so no partner is needed. Experienced and new players welcome.
Dates: September 20th
October 4th + 18th
Time: 2-5pm
Feel free to bring a small dish or snack to pass, drinks available for purchase at the bar.
RSVP and ask questions at Grayhavenmotel@gmail.com or call (607) 272.6434
We look forward to seeing you there!
Grayhaven Motel
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Grayhaven Motel
Grayhaven Motel
657 Elmira RdIthaca, New York 14850
607-272-6434
info@grayhavenmotel.com