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Euchre at The Grayhaven Fall 2026

Euchre at The Grayhaven Fall 2026

Join us in our historic lounge to play euchre, a classic quick paced trick taking card game! There is a teaching table for new players and those wanting a refresh. We switch partners after each game so no partner is needed. Experienced and new players welcome.

Dates: September 20th

              October 4th + 18th               

Time: 2-5pm

Feel free to bring a small dish or snack to pass, drinks available for purchase at the bar.

RSVP and ask questions at Grayhavenmotel@gmail.com or call (607) 272.6434

We look forward to seeing you there!

Grayhaven Motel
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Grayhaven Motel
Grayhaven Motel
657 Elmira Rd
Ithaca, New York 14850
607-272-6434
info@grayhavenmotel.com
https://grayhavenmotel.com/press/events/