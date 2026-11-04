Faith Over Fear: An Evening of Inspiration with Patricia “Diva” Tucker

What does it mean to face life’s greatest challenges with faith, courage, and love? How do you keep going when life keeps knocking you down?

In Hebrew, Emunah al Pachad means Faith Over Fear—a message that reminds us that our worth is greater than any diagnosis or hardship. Come discover how faith can help us find light in the darkest moments and move forward with courage, grace, and a renewed sense of possibility.

Join us for an inspiring evening with Patricia “Diva” Tucker, a beacon of positivity and empowerment whose journey as a Stage 3C colon cancer and breast cancer survivor has shaped her message of hope, resilience, and self-acceptance.

Through her heartfelt storytelling and spiritual reflection, Diva invites us to explore what it means to face a life-altering diagnosis without allowing fear to define our lives. Diva’s powerful message of faith over fear offers practical tools and spiritual insights to help us navigate life’s difficulties, embrace self-forgiveness, and extend compassion to ourselves and others.

Through her workshops and her business, Dishing with Diva, LLC, established in 2010 and incorporated as an LLC in 2021, Diva has dedicated herself to inspiring people of all ages to discover their inner strength and move through life’s challenges with renewed faith, confidence, and hope.

