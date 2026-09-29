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Final Weekend Friends of the Library BOOK SALE

Final Weekend Friends of the Library BOOK SALE

Final weekend of the Friends of the Library Book Sale at 509 Esty St, Ithaca. Saturday-Tuesday, Oct 24-27, hours: 10am-8pm. Thousands of books, DVDs, CDs & more. Prices start at 50 cents and drop daily. Monday, 10/26: all items are just 10 cents each! Tuesday, 10/27: BYO reusable shopping bag and fill it up for $1. For more information, visit www.booksale.org.

Regina C. Lennox Building
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Oct 27, 2026.

Event Supported By

Friends of the Tompkins County Public LIbrary
607-272-2223
info@booksale.org
https://www.booksale.org

Artist Group Info

foltcplpublicity@gmail.com
Regina C. Lennox Building
509 Esty Street
Ithaca, New York 14850
607-272-2223
info@booksale.org
https://www.booksale.org