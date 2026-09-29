Final Weekend Friends of the Library BOOK SALE

Final weekend of the Friends of the Library Book Sale at 509 Esty St, Ithaca. Saturday-Tuesday, Oct 24-27, hours: 10am-8pm. Thousands of books, DVDs, CDs & more. Prices start at 50 cents and drop daily. Monday, 10/26: all items are just 10 cents each! Tuesday, 10/27: BYO reusable shopping bag and fill it up for $1. For more information, visit www.booksale.org.