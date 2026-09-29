Final Weekend Friends of the Library BOOK SALE
Final Weekend Friends of the Library BOOK SALE
Final weekend of the Friends of the Library Book Sale at 509 Esty St, Ithaca. Saturday-Tuesday, Oct 24-27, hours: 10am-8pm. Thousands of books, DVDs, CDs & more. Prices start at 50 cents and drop daily. Monday, 10/26: all items are just 10 cents each! Tuesday, 10/27: BYO reusable shopping bag and fill it up for $1. For more information, visit www.booksale.org.
Regina C. Lennox Building
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Oct 27, 2026.
Event Supported By
Friends of the Tompkins County Public LIbrary
607-272-2223
info@booksale.org
Artist Group Info
foltcplpublicity@gmail.com
Regina C. Lennox Building
509 Esty StreetIthaca, New York 14850
607-272-2223
info@booksale.org