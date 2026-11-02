Friends of the Vestal Carousel Spaghetti Dinner

The Friends of the Vestal Carousel invite you to a spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday November 14th from 4-8pm at the Vestal Elks Club. Dine in or take out, with cash and venmo accepted at the door.

Raffle baskets, pictures with Rudy from the Rumble Ponies, and more!

Pre-sale tickets are $10 until November 13th. $12 at the door.

Use our Givebutter link to purchase pre-sale tickets (you can adjust site fees if desired).