Furry Buddy Walk-A-Thon Celebration

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Furry Buddy Rescue Announces May Walk-A-Thon to Support Local Animal Rescue Efforts

Newark Valley, NY — Furry Buddy Rescue is inviting community members, animal lovers, and supporters from across the Southern Tier to participate in its May Walk-A-Thon fundraiser, culminating in a family-friendly celebration event on May 30 at NV Trout Ponds.

Participants are encouraged to log 30 miles between May 1 and May 30 while raising awareness and support for rescue animals in need. The month-long event will conclude with a Walk-A-Thon Celebration on Saturday, May 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at NV Trout Ponds.

The celebration will feature:

* BBQ food

* Music

* Local vendors

* Raffles

* Giveaways

Walk-A-Thon T-shirts will also be available for purchase and pre-order.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together in support of rescue animals while enjoying time outdoors and celebrating compassion for pets in need,” organizers said.

The fundraiser is made possible thanks to the generous support of local sponsors including:

* NBT Bank￼

* Southern Tier Network￼

* DICK’S House of Sport￼

Additional community sponsors include Martin’s Towing & Recovery, Martin’s Tree Service, Cardinal Lanes, Village Wine & Spirits, Shady Strong, Hollenbeck’s Grocery, Stoughton’s Farm, Scotts Lawn & Landscaping Care, Labrador Lumber, Envy Pet Supply, McPherson’s Funeral Home, Getzke Auto Shop, Watts Works, Tri-Town Insurance, Sweet Trees, Dependable Disposal, Creekside Diner, Buff Daisy Fitness, and Edward Jones.

For more information check out our Facebook page or visit our Website: furrybuddyrescueinc.com￼