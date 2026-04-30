Join us at Hunt Country Vineyards for a guided birdwatching walk on our beautiful grounds, including vineyards, hay fields, pollinator fields, and woods. Fran Willis will lead a group to spot and identify the many bird species that live in the picturesque setting of our seven-generation farm. She will quietly share her expertise along the way.

Hunt Country will be making a donation to the Yates County Master Gardener Program.

Itinerary

9:00 AM to 9:15 am: Meet & Greet: Introduction to Fran Willis

9:15 AM to 10:00 AM: Birdwatching walk guided by Fran Willis (optional)

10:00 AM to 11:00 AM: Presentation and Q&A with Fran Willis

Following the walk, the group will get comfortable inside for Fran’s presentation on Gardening for Birds – rain or shine! Fran comes with a wealth of knowledge on how to plan your garden with native plants that support bird sustainability. She will also take time to answer questions you may have about your personal gardens.

(Note: The birdwatching walk is optional. If you are unable to join the group for the walk, please feel welcome to attend Fran’s Gardening for Birds presentation.)

Come Prepared

* Review the weather forecast and dress appropriately for the walk, layers and rugged footwear are suggested.

* You will be walking on dirt farm roads and paths. It is easy walking, but there are moderate hills, stones, uneven surfaces, and mud if there’s wet weather.

* Bug spray, tick repellent, and sunscreen are must-bring items.

* You are welcome to bring binoculars, water/hydration, and snacks as well.

* This is a rain-or-shine event. However, if the forecast is extreme, we will notify you of postponement or cancellation.

About Fran Willis

Fran Willis is a volunteer docent at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology leading tours behind the scenes concentrating on bird evolution and diversity. She is also a Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and NYS Climate Steward with a continued interest in native plants to promote bird sustainability. You may have seen Fran working in the Dundee Street-scapes planting native plants as a Dundee Bloomer or in one of her many community volunteer roles. She has enjoyed observing birds since childhood and became an avid birder in 2009 after retiring from a career in education.