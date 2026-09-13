Golden Circle of Bands
Golden Circle of Bands
Get ready for an exciting evening of music, movement, and marching band excellence at Golden Circle of Bands 2026. Come cheer on local high school bands from Vestal, Johnson City, Norwich, Horseheads, Union-Endicott, and Kingston. Enjoy performances from talented marching bands while supporting our music programs.
Vestal High School Dick Hoover Stadium
$12
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Vestal Music Boosters
vestalmusicboosters@gmail.com
Vestal High School Dick Hoover Stadium
205 Woodlawn DriveVestal, New York 13850-2434