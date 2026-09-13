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Golden Circle of Bands

Golden Circle of Bands

Get ready for an exciting evening of music, movement, and marching band excellence at Golden Circle of Bands 2026. Come cheer on local high school bands from Vestal, Johnson City, Norwich, Horseheads, Union-Endicott, and Kingston. Enjoy performances from talented marching bands while supporting our music programs.

Vestal High School Dick Hoover Stadium
$12
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Vestal Music Boosters
vestalmusicboosters@gmail.com
Vestal High School Dick Hoover Stadium
205 Woodlawn Drive
Vestal, New York 13850-2434