Handel's "Messiah"

The Binghamton Downtown Singers will present George Frederic Handel’s oratorio “Messiah” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at United Presbyterian Church, 42 Chenango St., Binghamton. The performance, featuring a full orchestra, will be conducted by Artistic Director Robert J. Manners and will feature Sofia Scattareggia, soprano; Dawn Pierce, mezzo-soprano; Vale Rideout , tenor, and Timothy LeFebvre, baritone.

General admission tickets are $25 at www.downtownsingers.org/tickets, 607-205-8741, tickets@downtownsingers.org or at the door. Students are free but need their own tickets.

MORE INFORMATION: www.downtownsingers.org

