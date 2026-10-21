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Handel's "Messiah"

Handel's "Messiah"

The Binghamton Downtown Singers will present George Frederic Handel’s oratorio “Messiah” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at United Presbyterian Church, 42 Chenango St., Binghamton. The performance, featuring a full orchestra, will be conducted by Artistic Director Robert J. Manners and will feature Sofia Scattareggia, soprano; Dawn Pierce, mezzo-soprano; Vale Rideout , tenor, and Timothy LeFebvre, baritone.
General admission tickets are $25 at www.downtownsingers.org/tickets, 607-205-8741, tickets@downtownsingers.org or at the door. Students are free but need their own tickets.
MORE INFORMATION: www.downtownsingers.org

United Presbyterian Church
$25
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Binghamton Downtown Singers
www.downtownsingers.org

Artist Group Info

Binghamton Downtown Singers
tickets@downtownsingers.org
www.downtownsingers.org
United Presbyterian Church
42 Chenango Street
Binghamton, New York 13901
6077224219
office@upcbgm.org
upcbgm.org