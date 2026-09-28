Hartwick College's Production of Dear Evan Hansen
Hartwick College's Production of Dear Evan Hansen
This semester Hartwick College is putting on Dear Evan Hansen, a moving show about mental health, social connections, and how to live in the modern world of social media. It is a THEA 490 Thesis and is incollaberation with SUCO and the community.
Slade Theatre
$10
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Nov 14, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hartwick College Theatre Arts Department
6074358713
smithk5@hartwick.edu
Slade Theatre
Hartwick CollegeOneonta, New York 13820
6074358713
smithk5@hartwick.edu