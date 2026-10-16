Heather Bartlett Poetry Reading
Heather Bartlett Poetry Reading
The Red Dragon Reading Series at SUNY Oneonta will feature poet Heather Bartlett is a poet. She is the author of the poetry collection, Another Word for Hunger (Sundress Publications). Her poetry and prose have appeared in such journals as the Los Angeles Review, Ninth Letter, RHINO Poetry, and others. She is a professor of English and Creative Writing at SUNY Cortland
Martin-Muller Art Gallery, Fine Arts Building, SUNY Oneonta
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Red Dragon Reading Series, Department of English, SUNY Oneonta
6074363033
hechtrw@oneonta.edu
Artist Group Info
Heather Bartlett
Martin-Muller Art Gallery, Fine Arts Building, SUNY Oneonta
108 Ravine ParkwayOneonta, New York 13820