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Heather Bartlett Poetry Reading

Heather Bartlett Poetry Reading

The Red Dragon Reading Series at SUNY Oneonta will feature poet Heather Bartlett is a poet. She is the author of the poetry collection, Another Word for Hunger (Sundress Publications). Her poetry and prose have appeared in such journals as the Los Angeles Review, Ninth Letter, RHINO Poetry, and others. She is a professor of English and Creative Writing at SUNY Cortland

Martin-Muller Art Gallery, Fine Arts Building, SUNY Oneonta
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Red Dragon Reading Series, Department of English, SUNY Oneonta
6074363033
hechtrw@oneonta.edu
https://suny.oneonta.edu/english/public-events

Artist Group Info

Heather Bartlett
https://heatherbartlett.com/
Martin-Muller Art Gallery, Fine Arts Building, SUNY Oneonta
108 Ravine Parkway
Oneonta, New York 13820